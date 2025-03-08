Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold prices on 8 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices witnessed changes, as prices moved up by Rs3000 per tola on amid surge in international market.

As of March 8, 2025, the price of gold per tola is Rs307,000, with the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat gold standing at Rs263,203.

22 Karat gold is being sold at Rs280,433 per tola, while 21 Karat is priced at Rs267,550, and 18 Karat gold is available at Rs228,900.

Today Gold Price

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs307,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs263,203

Gold Price in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams Karachi Rs 307,000 Rs263,203 Islamabad Rs 307,000 Rs263,203 Lahore Rs 307,000 Rs263,203 Multan Rs 307,000 Rs263,203 Peshawar Rs 307,000 Rs263,203

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to change as gold prices remain volatile and fluctuate according to global market trends.