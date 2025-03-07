Gold prices surge by Rs. 3,000 per tola in Pakistan

The price of gold in Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase, with the per tola rate rising by Rs. 3,000, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association. Following this surge, the new price of 24-karat gold has reached Rs. 307,000 per tola.

The increase in domestic gold prices aligns with a global uptrend, as international gold rates have also surged by $28 per ounce, bringing the new price to $2,921 per ounce in the global market.

The recent price hike is attributed to fluctuations in the international bullion market, the volatile economic situation, and the rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment. Analysts suggest that ongoing global inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties have further fueled the increase in gold prices.

Experts advise investors and buyers to monitor the market closely as gold prices continue to exhibit volatility in both local and international markets.