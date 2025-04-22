Zyn nicotine pouches deemed less harmful than cigarettes by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the marketing of Zyn nicotine pouches, reinforcing the role of harm reduction in tobacco control. Unlike traditional cigarettes, these pouches provide nicotine without combustion, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals.

The authorisation highlights the increasing acceptance of better alternatives for nicotine consumption, ensuring smokers have access to regulated, reduced-risk products.

Nicotine pouches function by delivering nicotine in a smoke-free, spit-free format. They are discreet, easy to use, and free from tobacco, making them a more appealing option for those looking to transition away from cigarettes. Many European countries are a prime example of harm reduction in action by making better alternatives accessible and reducing the smoking rate to just 4.5%.

While global regulators are increasingly embracing better alternatives, Pakistan has yet to take meaningful steps in this direction. The country has one of the highest smoking rates, with over 25 million tobacco users and an annual death toll of more than 160,000 due to smoking-related diseases. The healthcare burden is immense, costing the economy billions every year.

Despite the availability of nicotine pouches like Zyn and Velo in Pakistan, they remain in a regulatory grey area. Unlike in the U.S., where FDA authorisation ensures strict quality control and safety standards, Pakistan lacks formal guidelines for these products. This not only leaves consumers without assurance of quality but also hinders the potential for harm reduction on a national scale.

For Pakistan, the path forward is clear: adopting a regulatory framework that supports safer nicotine alternatives could provide millions of smokers with a better alternative while reducing healthcare costs. With countries like the U.S. and Sweden leading the way, Pakistan has an opportunity to modernise its approach to tobacco control and embrace solutions that prioritise public health.