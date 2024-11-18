Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

BOP exchange inauguration ceremony at Tricon Center in Lahore

LAHORE – BOP Exchange proudly inaugurated its Tricon Center Branch in Lahore today, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the exchange industry in Pakistan.

The grand ceremony was graced by Mr Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary Punjab, as the Chief Guest. The event drew an esteemed gathering of senior members of the BOP leadership, including President & CEO Mr. Zafar Masud and senior management from BOP and BOP Exchange.

The inauguration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. At the event, Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman praised BOP Exchange’s efforts to enhance financial accessibility and contribute to the formal economy. He remarked, “BOP Exchange is setting a high standard for service excellence and innovation in the financial sector. Its focus on transparency, technology-driven solutions, and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly strengthen Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. I applaud their commitment to making foreign exchange and remittance services more accessible, especially for the common citizen.”

In his welcome speech, Mr. Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, highlighted BOP Exchange’s pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. He stated, “BOP Exchange is setting a new benchmark in the foreign exchange industry and helping bridge the gap between formal and informal financial sectors. This launch reinforces our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic stability and financial inclusion.”

BOP Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Punjab, designed to transform Pakistan’s foreign exchange and remittance industry. With a customer-first approach, BOP Exchange aims to deliver secure, transparent, and innovative solutions for currency exchange and remittance services.

The Tricon Center Branch has state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained team to offer fast, reliable, and competitive services. BOP Exchange also plans to expand its footprint across Pakistan, focusing on key financial hubs to meet the growing demand for remittances and foreign exchange.

In addition to traditional exchange services, BOP Exchange is actively integrating digital innovations, such as a forthcoming mobile app enabling users to access currency conversion, book deals, and track transactions from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Khawar Ansari, CEO of BOP Exchange, stated, “This launch reflects our unwavering commitment to reshaping the exchange industry in Pakistan and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

 

