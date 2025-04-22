PSL 10: Multan Sultans elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

By Web Desk
8:02 pm | Apr 22, 2025
Psl 10 Multan Sultans Elect To Bat First Against Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three of their previous matches. In contrast, Lahore Qalandars have won two out of three games and are placed third on the table.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Rashad Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

