Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi will be facing Karachi Kings at Karachi’s National Stadium today on Monday with both sides eyeing to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings started their PSL 2024 campaign on a murky note but are looking forward to comeback in today's encounter.

Zalmi stands at third spot on the points table after winning five of the nine matches. However, Karachi Kings stands at No 5 as they eye to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

