Banks' new timings for Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan announced

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced timing schedule for banks ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 12.
The central bank has issued a notification, stating that the State Bank of Pakistan will observe the revised timings during the holy month of fast, adding that the same will also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs.
From Monday to Thursday, the banks will operate from 9 am to 3:30 pm while the public dealing time will end at 2 pm.
The business hours for public dealing will be 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday. The banks will operate from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.
The office hours for banks will be 9:00 am to 3:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. The timings will be 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Friday.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
