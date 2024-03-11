Banks' new timings for Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan announced

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced timing schedule for banks ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 12.

The central bank has issued a notification, stating that the State Bank of Pakistan will observe the revised timings during the holy month of fast, adding that the same will also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs.

From Monday to Thursday, the banks will operate from 9 am to 3:30 pm while the public dealing time will end at 2 pm.

Banks Public Dealing Hours in Ramadan

The business hours for public dealing will be 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday. The banks will operate from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.

Office Hours

The office hours for banks will be 9:00 am to 3:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. The timings will be 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Friday.