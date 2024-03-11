Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

Web Desk
02:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD – Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took the oath as a Supreme Court judge in a ceremony held at the apex court in Islamabad. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to him.

This appointment follows the approval by former president Arif Alvi last week, appointing Justice Afghan, who previously served as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, to the highest court of the country under Article 175(A) of the Constitution.

Simultaneously, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar is expected to assume the role of acting Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) under Article 196 of the Constitution following Alvi’s approval, as reported by The News last week.

Additionally, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, also following the former president’s approval.

With Justice Afghan’s appointment, the number of judges in the apex court now stands at 14, with three more vacant positions.

Justice Afghan joins a distinguished bench consisting of CJP Isa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Mussarat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Khan.

Justice Afghan, born in 1963, hails from a family with a government service background. He holds degrees in Economics and Statistics from Degree College Quetta and an LLB from University Law College Quetta. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Balochistan High Court in 1989 and an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2001.

According to his profile on the Supreme Court website, Justice Afghan has practiced law for 21 years across various courts, handling numerous criminal, civil, and constitutional cases, many of which are documented in law journals. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the BHC in 2011, elevated as a judge in 2012, and eventually became the Chief Justice of the province’s High Court in 2021.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

02:44 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Banks' new timings for Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan announced

02:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

CJP Isa expresses dismay over FIA’s action against journalist Asad ...

12:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Honda CG 125 Red installment plan with zero markup March 2024

10:44 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz's cabinet expected to take oath today

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

Pakistan

12:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Banks timing 2024 in Pakistan for Ramadan 2024

03:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

09:05 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Federal Govt Ramzan Office Timings 2024

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

10:18 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Bank holiday in Pakistan on the first day of Ramzan 2024

08:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Jobs 2024; salary package, age limit, ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: