Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of Pakistan’s current President Asif Zardari and former PM Benazir Bhutto, is likely to be picked as the next first lady of Pakistan.
Reports in local media said Zardari will name his 31-year-old daughter as the first lady in the coming days.
Born on February 3, 1993, she holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani child to receive polio drops from her mother.
Bhutto's family member got her B.A degree in Politics and Sociology from Oxford Brookes University, UK, and then earned her master's in Global Health at University College London (UCL).
Aseefa is actively involved in improving Pakistan's healthcare sector by visiting healthcare facilities, engaging with management to understand their needs, and striving to play a meaningful role in enhancing healthcare services.
The Bhutto scioness remained active in politics in recent years as she accompanied his brother and father in the election campaign.
Aseefa first made political debut some four years back and she actively appeared in PPP campaigns and power show as she advanced family's decade long political legacy.
The female politician has also been active in polio eradication campaigns while she also made multiple visits during 2022 floods. Serving as the UN Ambassador for polio eradication, Aseefa worked alongside the previous government to make significant progress.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.