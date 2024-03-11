Ramadan Moon Sighted in Pakistan; fasting to begin from March 12

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2024 begins in Pakistan as the crescent was sighted before 6pm on Monday. The first fast will observe on Tuesday (March 12).
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Monday for sighting the Ramazan moon at the office of Auqaf administrator in Peshawar. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the session which started after Asr. The committee made announcement about Ramazan moon sighting.
Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, is a time of spiritual reflection, as family used to sit together, and charitable acts. Faithful abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. The expected sighting of moon on Monday night indicates that Tuesday marks the beginning of the fast in Pakistan.
Members of the Ruet body will watch the skies tonight in preparation for the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.
Chairman Maulana Khabir Azad will spearhead the body country to sight the crescent in Peshawar while meetings of other zonal and district Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers, for the Ramadan moon sighting of Hijri year 1445.
Earlier, PMD predicted that Ramadan cresent was expected to be born at 2 pm on Sunday and it could be sighted on Monday eve.
During Ramadan, Muslims increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening. The holy month also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.