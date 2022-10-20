BISE Multan announces Inter part 2 results (Check results here)
09:32 AM | 20 Oct, 2022
BISE Multan announces Inter part 2 results (Check results here)
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Multan has announced the results for the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 today.

The candidates can check the results here

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message. 

Meanwhile, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced Inter results.

More to follow...

