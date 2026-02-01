New Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from Feb 1

KARACHI – Pakistanis are set to bear brunt of changes in fuel products. The high-speed diesel price surges by Rs11.30 per litre from February 1, while petrol remained unchanged.

The federal government on Saturday announced a sharp increase in high-speed diesel prices by Rs11.30 per litre. Petrol prices, however, will remain unchanged at Rs253.17 per litre for the next fortnight. Diesel will now cost Rs268.38 per litre, up from Rs257.08.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan Today

POLs Old Prices New Prices Diesel 257.08 268.38 Petrol 253.17 253.17

While petrol is the primary fuel for motorcycles, rickshaws, and small cars, affecting the daily budgets of middle- and lower-income households, diesel is the backbone of India’s transport and agricultural sectors. Trucks, buses, trains, tractors, tube wells, and threshers all depend heavily on high-speed diesel.

Experts warn that this hike is “inflationary in nature,” as higher diesel costs are likely to push up prices across the supply chain, especially vegetables and other essential food items. Consumers may feel the pinch as transport costs surge, impacting both city commutes and rural farming operations.

This price revision comes at a time when fuel costs have already been a major concern for households and businesses alike, sparking fresh debates about inflation and economic pressures on everyday Indians.