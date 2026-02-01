Balochistan Operation concludes; 92 Terrorists gunned down, 15 Soldiers, 18 Civilians martyred

QUETTA – Indian-backed terrorist group Fitna al Hindustan unleashed a series of deadly attacks across Balochistan on 31 January 2026. The coordinated assaults hit Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni, targeting innocent civilians and attempting to destabilize the region.

The attackers, acting under instructions from foreign handlers, brutally targeted eighteen civilians, including women, children, the elderly, and laborers, in Gwadar and Kharan, who tragically lost their lives.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded immediately with precision and bravery. After intense, prolonged engagements, they eliminated 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, protecting countless lives and restoring order.

The operation came at a heavy cost. 15 heroic security personnel made sacrifice while confronting the attackers, laying down their lives in defense of the nation.

Sanitization and clearance operations are ongoing to remove any remaining threats. Intelligence confirms that the attacks were masterminded by terrorist leaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the militants throughout the incidents.

The wave of violence began a day earlier, on 30 January, when forty-one terrorists from Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij were neutralized in Panjgur and Harnai. With the recent operations, the total number of terrorists eliminated in Balochistan now stands at 133.

Authorities vow to continue relentless operations against any remaining Indian-backed terrorists. Under the counter-terrorism initiative “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism and ensuring the safety of civilians across the region.