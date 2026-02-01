Major Karachi Road closed for one week; full details here

KARACHI – Commuters in the port city will not be able to use Jahangir Road, as key arterial road connecting Teen Hatti to Guru Mandir, is completely closed starting tonight at midnight due to urgent development work.

Traffic chaos is expected, and city drivers are scrambling for alternative routes. Karachi Traffic Police warned avoid this route at all costs. Cars can be diverted via Nishtar Road, PIB Chowrangi, Jail Chowrangi, and Jamshed Road, while heavy trucks must use Dak Khana Chowrangi to Nazimabad.

This closure comes after Mayor Murtaza Wahab laid the foundation stone for a massive reconstruction, promising a brand-new road and upgraded sewerage system in just 60 days.

The mayor personally inspected the ongoing work at night, declaring, “The time for closed-door meetings is over. Karachi will soon shine brighter than ever!”

For next day, drivers can expect major detours, gridlocks, and headaches, but modern Jahangir Road is on the way.