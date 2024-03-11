ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passes away in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Wife of senior Pakistani politician Asfandyar Wali Khan passed away in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital on Monday.
Reports in local media said the funeral of ANP President's wife will be held in Wali Bagh Charsadda today at 5:30 pm.
Asfandyar himself has not doing well for some time. He distanced himself from active politics and did not even contest recently held general elections amid deteriorating health.
Condolences started pour in over the death of Aimal Khan's mother. Newly elected President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz mourned the death of Wali's wife.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
