ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passes away in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Wife of senior Pakistani politician Asfandyar Wali Khan passed away in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital on Monday.

Reports in local media said the funeral of ANP President's wife will be held in Wali Bagh Charsadda today at 5:30 pm.

Asfandyar himself has not doing well for some time. He distanced himself from active politics and did not even contest recently held general elections amid deteriorating health.

Condolences started pour in over the death of Aimal Khan's mother. Newly elected President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz mourned the death of Wali's wife.

