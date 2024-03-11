Search

Events

Empower Her OAKS Festival: Uniting Generations, Igniting Change

Web Desk
05:12 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
The Old Associates of Kinnaird's Society (OAKS) here the other day (March 9) organized "Empower Her Festival" at Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore. The festival celebrated women's empowerment and entrepreneurship, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their stories, insights, and experiences under the inspiring umbrella of the UN Women's Day theme: "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress and Economic Growth." This theme resonated deeply with the mission of the Empower Her Festival, emphasizing the importance of investing in women's empowerment as a catalyst for societal advancement and economic prosperity.

Embracing the rich legacy of Kinnaird College, the OAKS Festival provided a dynamic platform for women to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial ventures. More than 50 OAKS entrepreneurs, displayed their diverse array of creations. From Basket Bazar to Hope Uplift, Barcode to Saniya Khan, the festival buzzed with entrepreneurial energy. Attendees were treated to a plethora of offerings, including culinary delights from Ricky's Pizza, Flavia Boom ice cream, Bowl Full of Comfort and Maneka Farms, among others. 

The festival's standout feature was a captivating play titled "The Big Fat LAHORI Wedding," entirely conceived, written, directed, and performed by members of OAKS. This satirical masterpiece offered a humorous yet insightful commentary on the extravagance of Lahore's wedding culture, eliciting laughter and stimulating profound discussions among the audience.

US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins attended the festival and commended the endeavors of OAKS entrepreneurs. This festival was meticulously organized by the OAKS executive committee, ensuring its seamless execution and success.

Ms. Amna Omar, President of OAKS, extended heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, partners, volunteers, and attendees for their unwavering support in making the OAKS EmpowerHer Festival a resounding success. She emphasized that the festival served as a vibrant celebration of women's resilience, creativity, and leadership.

Witnessing women from diverse backgrounds come together to share their stories and uplift one another was truly inspiring and reflected the collective spirit of empowerment that defines the essence of the festival.

