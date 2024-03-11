Search

Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Pakistan

06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Pakistan
The crescent for Ramadan 2024 has been sighted in Lahore on Monday eve, and Ramadān 1445 will begin on Tuesday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced Monday.

Maulana Azad made the announcement after the meeting confirming testimonies about moon sighting that he received from various parts of the country.

Citing testimonies, Azad said it was unanimously decided that holy month would start from March 12. He also extended congratulations to the people and the Muslim community at the start of the holy month.

Earlier, Azad noted that the sun would set around 6:20 pm, following which committee members across the country would attempt to sight the Ramadan moon. He stressed the importance of similar meetings being held by zonal committees in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad to determine the moon sighting for Ramadan 1445 AH.

Members of apex moon sighting committee gathered at the Awqaf Hall on Charsadda Road, committee members, along with representatives from Meteorological Department, SPARCO, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, engaged in discussions to determine the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

The body, led by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, met at the Auqaf Administrator's office in Peshawar. Azad announced after the meeting that testimonies about the moon sighting were received from various parts of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Lahore, Swat, and Sargodha.

Based on this information, it was unanimously decided that Ramadan would begin on March 12. Azad extended congratulations to the people and the Muslim community on the start of the holy month.

Ramadan 2024

Pakistan is observing Ramadan 2024, hours after moon was spotted in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia announced the beginning of the holy month on Monday, March 11, after the crescent was sighted on Sunday evening. The UAE's moon-sighting committee also confirmed the sighting, marking the start of Ramadan in the country on the same day.

In other countries, including Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei, Ramadan will begin on March 12. Oman, however, will observe the start of Ramadan on March 12, as the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.
 
 
 
 
 

