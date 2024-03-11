Bitcoin surges to a new all-time high, crossing the $72,000 mark for first time

Search

Business

Web Desk
07:08 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Bitcoin reached a new record high of nearly $72,000 on Monday due to increased accessibility and a weakened US dollar. 

This surge was also attributed to an upcoming industry event that is expected to tighten the supply of Bitcoin.

Last week, Bitcoin reached $68,991, breaking the record it set in November 2021. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK announced it would allow the creation of crypto-related securities, further supporting Bitcoin's value.

US regulators have already approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin's spot price, making it easier for mainstream investors to add Bitcoin to their portfolios. This move is seen as an indication of the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among institutional investors. 

The reward given to Bitcoin miners will be divided in two next month during the "halving" event, which has helped increase its value in recent weeks. City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta predicted that Bitcoin could reach $100,000, but warned that its volatile nature could cause it to drop just as quickly as it has risen.

The weaker US dollar also contributed to the surge, as the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates in June. At its current price, Bitcoin has increased by almost 70% since January, when it was about $43,000.

However, it fell to $15,000 in November 2022 following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin has a finite number of units, with the maximum set at 21 million by its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright claims to be Nakamoto and is being sued by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) over his claims. COPA is a non-profit organization established to keep cryptocurrency technology free from patents.

Bitcoin surges to a new all-time high, crossing the $72,000 mark for ...

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

