Pakistan Navy retrieves 10 fishermen bodies off Hajmbro creek

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy undertook deep sea diving operations using specialised equipment and naval divers in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and recovered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue operation.
In a statement, Navy said search and rescue operation was started on fifth day in open sea, and despite dense marine traffic in vicinity of accident, time-lapse and choppy sea conditions the dead bodies of ten missing fishermen were recovered.
The boat Al-Assad, carrying 45 crew members, capsized in rough weather off Hajmbro creek on March 5th.
A search operation involving various assets of the Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) including aircraft, helicopters, ships, and speedboats was launched.
Navy said PMSS REHMAT, acting on information from deployed units, recovered the bodies of 10 missing fishermen.
The bodies have been handed over to civil authorities for further procedures. The ongoing search and rescue operation by the PN and PMSA demonstrate their commitment to assisting in maritime emergencies.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Jan-2024/pakistan-navy-kicks-off-exercise-sea-spark-2024-to-evaluate-combat-readiness
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.