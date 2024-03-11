Pakistan Navy retrieves 10 fishermen bodies off Hajmbro creek

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy undertook deep sea diving operations using specialised equipment and naval divers in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and recovered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue operation.

In a statement, Navy said search and rescue operation was started on fifth day in open sea, and despite dense marine traffic in vicinity of accident, time-lapse and choppy sea conditions the dead bodies of ten missing fishermen were recovered.

The boat Al-Assad, carrying 45 crew members, capsized in rough weather off Hajmbro creek on March 5th.

A search operation involving various assets of the Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) including aircraft, helicopters, ships, and speedboats was launched.

Navy said PMSS REHMAT, acting on information from deployed units, recovered the bodies of 10 missing fishermen.

The bodies have been handed over to civil authorities for further procedures. The ongoing search and rescue operation by the PN and PMSA demonstrate their commitment to assisting in maritime emergencies.



