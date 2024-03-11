Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 

American porn star Sophia Leone was found dead in her house, the family members confirmed.

Sophia's shocking death prompted condolences from adult industry while herdeath is being probed by local cops and investigators.

Reports in international media said Sophia was found in an unconscious condition in her New Mexico apartment earlier this month. The stepfather of the adult actress revealed her tragic death in an emotional message on a memorial page on the funding site.

He called the death of the 26-year-old a shocking event for the family, saying Sophia was discovered unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024.

His stepfather called her a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. According to him, Sophia had a deep love for animals, including her three pets. She also enjoyed traveling and always had a way of making everyone around her smile, he said.

In her last post on Instagram, Sophia posed with a peace sign, as she encouraged others to appreciate life a little extra that day. The post was made just a week ago, and she had nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Sophia on social sites, including heartfelt messages from adult talent agencies and fellow adult stars. She was described as a beautiful spirit who touched many lives.

Its the fourth death of porn star in last three months. The recent series of deaths in the adult film industry has raised concerns and highlighted the darker side of the porn industry.



