Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleViral

Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 

Web Desk
07:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 
Source: social media

American porn star Sophia Leone was found dead in her house, the family members confirmed.

Sophia's shocking death prompted condolences from adult industry while herdeath is being probed by local cops and investigators.

Reports in international media said Sophia was found in an unconscious condition in her New Mexico apartment earlier this month. The stepfather of the adult actress revealed her tragic death in an emotional message on a memorial page on the funding site.

He called the death of the 26-year-old a shocking event for the family, saying Sophia was discovered unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024. 

His stepfather called her a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. According to him, Sophia had a deep love for animals, including her three pets. She also enjoyed traveling and always had a way of making everyone around her smile, he said.

In her last post on Instagram, Sophia posed with a peace sign, as she encouraged others to appreciate life a little extra that day. The post was made just a week ago, and she had nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Sophia on social sites, including heartfelt messages from adult talent agencies and fellow adult stars. She was described as a beautiful spirit who touched many lives.

Its the fourth death of porn star in last three months. The recent series of deaths in the adult film industry has raised concerns and highlighted the darker side of the porn industry. 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Sonya Hussaiyn's new Instagram reel is a sight for sore eyes

08:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Mahira Khan clears air about pregnancy rumours

07:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 

02:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Kubra Khan replaces Sana Javed in JPL

09:53 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Complete list of Oscars 2024 winners

11:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Watch – Mahira Khan disguises herself as 'Billo Baji' to visit ...

Most viewed

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

01:01 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with new bold pictures

09:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan embarks on Umrah journey with husband

05:09 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Karachi ranks 4 on list of top 10 cities with friendliest fast food ...

04:49 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

WATCH — Wahaj Ali trolled for 'cringe' dance with Maya Ali

11:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

WATCH — Dananeer Mobeen channels Paro from Devdas

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Sonya Hussaiyn's new Instagram reel is a sight for sore eyes

Gold & Silver

08:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Gold rates stay at Rs230,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: