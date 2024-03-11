Gold rates stay at Rs230,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The local market maintained a steady price of Rs230,200 per tola for 24 karat gold on Monday.

Similarly, the prices for 10 grams of both 24 karat and 22 karat gold remained constant at Rs197,360 and Rs180,913, respectively.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the prices for silver, both per tola and ten grams, remained unchanged at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08, respectively.

Additionally, the Association reported that gold was traded at $2,198 in the international market.