Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker's daughter becomes part of 'Fast and Furious family'

Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, has followed into her father's footsteps and shared a heartful note expressing her gratitude to be on the sets of the Fast and Furious franchise's latest offering.
"Borin into a Fast" family, Walker shared a BTS image on social media to announce her cameo appearance and pay homage to her father.
Sharing "a preview" of herself in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious project, Walker noted, "The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."
"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you.
"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much."
The latest Fast and Furious film will be released on May 19, 2023, featuring Jason Momoa as the antagonist Dante, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes. The movie will also include throwback footage of Paul, further adding to his contribution to the franchise and his legacy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|95.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
