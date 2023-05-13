Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker's daughter becomes part of 'Fast and Furious family'

Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, has followed into her father's footsteps and shared a heartful note expressing her gratitude to be on the sets of the Fast and Furious franchise's latest offering.

"Borin into a Fast" family, Walker shared a BTS image on social media to announce her cameo appearance and pay homage to her father.

Sharing "a preview" of herself in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious project, Walker noted, "The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you.

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much."

The latest Fast and Furious film will be released on May 19, 2023, featuring Jason Momoa as the antagonist Dante, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes. The movie will also include throwback footage of Paul, further adding to his contribution to the franchise and his legacy.