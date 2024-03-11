Pakistan Railways announces new reservation offices' time for Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Railways on Monday announced revised schedule for reservations offices for Ramadan 2024.
A spokesperson of the state-owned railway company said ticket booking offices will remain open from 8 am to 1 pm from Monday to Thursday during the next two weeks.
On Friday, there will be a break for Jumma prayer from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. For the second half of Ramadan 2024, the reservation office will extend its hours until 9 pm., with break for Iftar.
Earlier today, State Bank revised its office and business timings for month of Ramazan, 2024.
A notification confirmed that during the upcoming Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) will follow new office hours.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
