Pakistan Railways announces new reservation offices' time for Ramadan 2024

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Railways on Monday announced revised schedule for reservations offices for Ramadan 2024.

A spokesperson of the state-owned railway company said ticket booking offices will remain open from 8 am to 1 pm from Monday to Thursday during the next two weeks.

On Friday, there will be a break for Jumma prayer from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. For the second half of Ramadan 2024, the reservation office will extend its hours until 9 pm., with break for Iftar.

Earlier today, State Bank revised its office and business timings for month of Ramazan, 2024.

A notification confirmed that during the upcoming Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) will follow new office hours.