Mahira Khan clears air about pregnancy rumours

Web Desk
08:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Mahira Khan clears air about pregnancy rumours

 Renowned Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, widely regarded as the country’s top star, recently reacted to rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy and withdrawal from projects.
The celebrated artist, whose remarkable 2023 included her marriage to Salim Karim in a beautiful ceremony, found herself amidst speculation when reports of her pregnancy emerged. 
Allegations suggested that she had stepped away from a Netflix series and a major film due to this supposed development.
However, Mahira had already refuted these claims.
Unfazed by the unfounded rumours, Mahira took the opportunity to clarify matters once again. She affirmed that the pregnancy rumors were baseless, stressing her good health and active involvement in ongoing projects. 
Furthermore, she attributed the speculation to perceptions about her physical appearance, suggesting that fluctuations in her weight might have been misinterpreted as signs of pregnancy.
Asked about the oddest rumor she recently heard, the star responded, “That I’m pregnant.” She continued, “It’s bizarre. It’s just a rumour. I don’t know where it originated from. I think it’s because I’ve gained weight. But then they also claimed that I’ve departed from a Netflix series and a major film. But it’s false.”
In a candid moment during the interview, the typically private star offered insights into her personal life, shedding light on her relationship with Salim. Mahira disclosed that while she loves many aspects of her husband, there are certain traits she finds challenging, notably his reserved demeanor in expressing emotions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

