Mahira Khan clears air about pregnancy rumours

Renowned Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, widely regarded as the country’s top star, recently reacted to rumours surrounding her alleged pregnancy and withdrawal from projects.
The celebrated artist, whose remarkable 2023 included her marriage to Salim Karim in a beautiful ceremony, found herself amidst speculation when reports of her pregnancy emerged.
Allegations suggested that she had stepped away from a Netflix series and a major film due to this supposed development.
However, Mahira had already refuted these claims.
Unfazed by the unfounded rumours, Mahira took the opportunity to clarify matters once again. She affirmed that the pregnancy rumors were baseless, stressing her good health and active involvement in ongoing projects.
Furthermore, she attributed the speculation to perceptions about her physical appearance, suggesting that fluctuations in her weight might have been misinterpreted as signs of pregnancy.
Asked about the oddest rumor she recently heard, the star responded, “That I’m pregnant.” She continued, “It’s bizarre. It’s just a rumour. I don’t know where it originated from. I think it’s because I’ve gained weight. But then they also claimed that I’ve departed from a Netflix series and a major film. But it’s false.”
In a candid moment during the interview, the typically private star offered insights into her personal life, shedding light on her relationship with Salim. Mahira disclosed that while she loves many aspects of her husband, there are certain traits she finds challenging, notably his reserved demeanor in expressing emotions.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.