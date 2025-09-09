Major Adnan Aslam gets Hero’s farewell in presence of PM, COAS

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani nation mourned loss of Major Adnan Aslam, 31, a brave officer of the Pakistan Army, whose funeral prayers were held at Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

Major Adnan, a resident of Pindi, embraced martyrdom while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital after sustaining injuries during his valiant efforts against the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij during their attack in Bannu on 2 September 2025.

The funeral was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the Defence and Information Ministers, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (COAS), along with senior military and civil officials, and the officer’s family.

Leading his men from the front, Major Adnan made the ultimate sacrifice. The Prime Minister paid tribute, saying the nation has lost a courageous son whose dedication and valor will be remembered forever. He embodied the highest ideals of Pakistan: steadfast resolve, patriotism, and selfless service.

His martyrdom speaks of commitment of Pakistani Armed Forces to eradicate terrorism in all its forms. Major Adnan will be honored with a full military funeral in his hometown.