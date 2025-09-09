Nepra reduces electricity price by Rs1.79 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices.

According to NEPRA’s notification, power tariffs for DISCOs consumers have been reduced by Rs.1.79 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July.

The decision will apply to all DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, except lifeline, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The notification stated that consumers will receive this relief in September bills. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had earlier requested a reduction of Rs.1.69 per unit for July’s adjustment.

This cut in fuel adjustment charges will provide consumers with relief of around Rs.24.5 billion.