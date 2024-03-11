Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

Students of Class 9 are gearing up for the SSC part 1 examination and now Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has shared the roll number slips for the first annual examination 2024 for all private students.

The secondary school part I examinations are slated to start on March 19, 2024. The first exam of Economics will be held in the morning shift, while the History of Pakistan, Fashion Designing, and Art and Model Drawing papers will be held in the evening shift on March 19 (Tuesday).

All students from government schools and private candidates are required to bring their roll number slips to sit for the exams.

Download 9th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 for Private Students

Private students can download their Class 9th roll number slip for the 2024 examination from Bise Lahore's Link.

https://slips.biselahore.com/



How to Download Roll Number Slip 2024