Pm Shehbaz Condemns Bombing In Doha By Israeli Forces

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces, targeting a residential area, and endangering the lives of innocent civilians.

In a statement on X, he said our deepest sympathies and solidarity are with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as the people of Qatar at this difficult time.

The prime minister said this act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.

He said this aggression constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression.