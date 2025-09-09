PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah bags Punjab Senate Seat in landslide victory

LAHORE – Another triumph for PML-N as party heavyweight Rana Sanaullah stormed to victory in Punjab Senate by-election, bagging 250 votes and leaving the opposition reeling.

The high-stakes contest followed the dramatic ouster of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry, who lost his seat after a jail sentence over his role in the May 9, 2023 riots. His disqualification set the stage for one of the most electrifying electoral battles in Punjab in recent memory.

Sanaullah, backed unanimously by the ruling coalition of PML-N, PPP, IPP, and PML-Q, trounced the required 180-vote mark, sending a clear message of the alliance’s dominance.

The opposition had initially fielded Salma Ejaz, wife of the ousted PTI senator, who appeared to have around 100 votes in her corner. But in a shocking last-minute twist, the opposition abruptly announced a boycott. Despite her name remaining on the ballot, PTI legislators were strictly ordered not to vote by Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi.