#Cannoli – Islamabad café rebrands its logo after facing severe backlash over viral video
Cannoli by Cafe Soul's owners Uzma and Thea faced severe backlash over their elitist behaviour as a video of them demeaning their café manager Awais over English skills spread like wildfire last week.
Pakistanis denounced the attitude of the owners of Cannoli with a staunch stand. While the women bosses were roasted for making fun of their employee, their manager Awais got the public support and sympathies.
The fiasco has still not cooled down despite the owners issuing an apology, downplaying the video as "gup shup" among colleagues. "We are saddened and appalled by the reaction of the people, how they have misconstrued our banter with a team member," they said in a note on Instagram.
"This video depicts the gup shup between us as a team, and is never meant or taken in a hurtful or negative way. If anyone was hurt or offended we apologise, however that was never our intention."
Now, as an attempt to cease down the backlash, Cannoli by Cafe Soul has rebranded it’s logo in Urdu language. The image of new logo was posted on the official Instagram handle of the eatery:
Meanwhile, a picture of the café was making rounds on social media, with many assuming that it has been shut down by the owners after massive criticism and trolls. However, this is not the case and the Café Soul is up and running.
As the brutal trolling continues, an Urdu Mushaira was hosted outside the premises of Cannoli, Islamabad on Saturday where the participants took this golden opportunity to vent against elitism and colonial hangovers.
