Parliament passes Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill 2020
ISAMABAD – The upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament has passed “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, the state broadcaster reported on Monday.
The Bill, moved by Senator Faisal Javed Khan, aims to amend the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997.
A dozen other bills were also introduced in Monday's session of Parliament. The bills include: “The Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” “The Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020,” “The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” “The Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” “The Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020,” “The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” “The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” “The Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021,” “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021,” “The West Pakistan maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021, “The General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021”and “The criminal laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
The chair referred the bills to the Senate standing committees concerned.
