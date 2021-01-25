PU declares MA/MSc Results 2020 – Here's how to check online
Web Desk
08:39 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PU declares MA/MSc Results 2020 – Here's how to check online
LAHORE – Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various disciplines of MA/MSc.

The results of MA English Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Urdu Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Islamic Studies Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Political Science Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Economics Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Mass Communication Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual examination 2020, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual examination 2020 and MSc Physics Part-II annual examination 2020 were declared on Monday.

Click here to check the results.

