Top envoy confident about further strengthening ties with Pakistan on Australia Day
Web Desk
08:57 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw believed that the bilateral relations with Pakistan will grow stronger in future.

In a message on the eve of the Australia Day, the top envoy said that the event provides a chance to review the ties.

He highlighted that Australia was one of the few countries to formally recognise Pakistan as a new state in the world in 1947, adding: “Since then our ties are strengthening."

The high commissioner said that both countries has lot of common things like passion for cricket, which provide strong base to the relations.

The ambassador said that more than 80,000 Pakistanis called Australia as their home, adding that numbers of students are hosted for higher education at Australia universities.

He said that the students are playing a key role in the development of Pakistan.

Shaw also highlighted that his country provided assistance to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic for purchasing ventilators and help of women during the lockdown situation.

“This assistance is in addition to our long-term development cooperation, which aims at better management of water resources, improved agricultural productivity and promotion of gender equality.

"There is a potential to boost the economic ties between the two countries especially in the field of agriculture," he added.

