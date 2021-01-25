NAB chief says solid evidence of money laundering found against 'big fish'
09:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
NAB chief says solid evidence of money laundering found against 'big fish'
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has solid evidence of massive money laundering by some big fish, said anti-graft watchdog’s Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

He said that billions of rupees were laundered through fake bank accounts, using the names of "Faluda Wala," "Chabri Wala"and "Paupar Wala".

As the cases are complicated in nature, he said that the NAB required more time to probe into them. He said that several graft references have been filed with accountability courts in this regard.

He highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his address to Constituent Assembly had termed bribery and nepotism as main reasons of decay.

Vowing to bring all mega graft cases to logical conclusion, the NAB chief said that international organizations including International Economic, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have lauded the institution for its anti-corruption actions.

He highlighted NAB has so far deposited Rs 714 billion to national kitty since its inception. Some 1,243 corruption cases, involving Rs 943 billion, are under trial.

