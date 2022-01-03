‘Underworld don’ behind PML-N's Bilal Yasin assassination attempt: report

Four including prime suspect apprehended in connection with murder bid
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
‘Underworld don’ behind PML-N's Bilal Yasin assassination attempt: report
Share

LAHORE – Days after lawmaker of the country’s top opposition party comes under gun attack, reports in media said a Dubai resided ‘underworld don’ ordered the attack.

Report of Dawn quoting police officials said crucial clues hinted at the involvement of an underworld don behind the assassination attempt. The gang lord in Dubai these days ordered the attack using local help.

It also added that Yasin was quite active behind the Lahore police’s massive action against the illegal businesses of the notorious man in the provincial capital.

The clues were revealed when cops nabbed a local weapon dealer and a suspect who was given the hand weapon that was later used in the attack.

Meanwhile, four suspects including one prime suspect were arrested in wake of the attack on Yasin who was injured on Friday when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla.

PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ... 08:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unknown gunmen ...

Police on Saturday lodged a case against unidentified men as part of the investigation into the incident. The FIR of the incident was registered on the MPA’s complaint at the Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 and 324 of the PPC.

Meanwhile, Yasin’s health has improved fast after two successful surgeries at the Mayo Hospital.

More From This Category
Rizwan appeals for support for Afghans struggling ...
01:24 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
PM Imran's ex-wife Reham Khan escapes gun attack ...
12:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Pakistan conveys concern to Afghan authorities as ...
12:28 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
PM Imran launches Pak-China Business Investment ...
11:52 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Pakistan rollouts Covid booster shots for people ...
11:35 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq ...
10:18 AM | 3 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in lavish ceremony
09:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr