‘Underworld don’ behind PML-N's Bilal Yasin assassination attempt: report
Four including prime suspect apprehended in connection with murder bid
LAHORE – Days after lawmaker of the country’s top opposition party comes under gun attack, reports in media said a Dubai resided ‘underworld don’ ordered the attack.
Report of Dawn quoting police officials said crucial clues hinted at the involvement of an underworld don behind the assassination attempt. The gang lord in Dubai these days ordered the attack using local help.
It also added that Yasin was quite active behind the Lahore police’s massive action against the illegal businesses of the notorious man in the provincial capital.
The clues were revealed when cops nabbed a local weapon dealer and a suspect who was given the hand weapon that was later used in the attack.
Meanwhile, four suspects including one prime suspect were arrested in wake of the attack on Yasin who was injured on Friday when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla.
PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ... 08:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unknown gunmen ...
Police on Saturday lodged a case against unidentified men as part of the investigation into the incident. The FIR of the incident was registered on the MPA’s complaint at the Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 and 324 of the PPC.
Meanwhile, Yasin’s health has improved fast after two successful surgeries at the Mayo Hospital.
