‘End of an era’: Cricket world pays tribute to Hafeez following retirement
ICC pays tribute to Hafeez, features him in Twitter cover
LAHORE – Pakistan’s long-serving player Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.
The cricket fraternity came together to pay tribute to the legendary batsman and offspinner, nicknamed 'Professor' for his inquisitive nature.
Hailed for fearless batting and his smart approach to the game, the 41-year-old made the announcement earlier today. “Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction”, he said in a presser.
He also shared a tweet saying 'Maintaining the highest level of pride and dignity is my most valuable achievement'.
My journey of pride representing 🇵🇰 came to an end & i m proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction & joy. Thank u all for 18 years of support. Maintaining highest level of pride & dignity always is my most valuable achievement. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 3, 2022
He played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career while the Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad member will continue to play franchise cricket in near future.
A number of the cricket stars reached out in tribute, while fans dubbed his announcement as ‘end of an era’.
Check some of the reactions:
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/rpTpT3jp6f— ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2022
Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2022
More details: https://t.co/RYLJ7gp5Ro pic.twitter.com/8PYAfaJlPW
✨ One of Pakistan's best pic.twitter.com/rU5ro1J5vU— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 3, 2022
A memorable career comes to an end. I have learnt a lot from @mhafeez22 bhai and his experiences. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5pF34pPW9J— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 3, 2022
Farewell @MHafeez22 bhai from international cricket. Congratulations on an amazing career. Wishing you the very best of luck in this new chapter of your life. Stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/UjheXq1tj3— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 3, 2022
One of the thorough gentleman in cricket field , a humble guy @MHafeez22 calls it a day. His journey from Sargodha as a tape tennis ball cricketer comes to an end, 41 years old Hafeez played 55 Test, 218 ODI and 115 T20 from April 2003 to Nov 2021 pic.twitter.com/f8wuIjG4Dn— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) January 3, 2022
Wishing a happy retirement to @MHafeez22 and many congratulations on a wonderful career. May the second innings of your life be more amazing Ameen. Go well brother! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IEdB4RBgLO— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 3, 2022
Mubarak to @MHafeez22 bhai on an amazing international career and all your services for 🇵🇰— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) January 3, 2022
Wishing you all the best for your second innings. #legend 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pdoGJVPcyu
Mohammad Hafeez thank you for representing Pakistan with aplomb & giving us a handful moments of pure joy. You adhered to dignity & showed full commitment as Pakistan’s star cast. Every good thing comes to an end. Have a prosperous post retirement life. @MHafeez22 well done bro💪— Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) January 3, 2022
