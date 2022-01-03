‘End of an era’: Cricket world pays tribute to Hafeez following retirement

03:23 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
‘End of an era’: Cricket world pays tribute to Hafeez following retirement
LAHORE – Pakistan’s long-serving player Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

The cricket fraternity came together to pay tribute to the legendary batsman and offspinner, nicknamed 'Professor' for his inquisitive nature.

Hailed for fearless batting and his smart approach to the game, the 41-year-old made the announcement earlier today. “Today I say good-bye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction”, he said in a presser.

He also shared a tweet saying 'Maintaining the highest level of pride and dignity is my most valuable achievement'.

He played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career while the Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad member will continue to play franchise cricket in near future.

A number of the cricket stars reached out in tribute, while fans dubbed his announcement as ‘end of an era’.

Check some of the reactions:

