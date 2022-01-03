Covid-19: NCOC sounds alarm over rapid spread of Omicron in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Omicron is spreading more quickly causing infections in people already vaccinated as the country reported the highest daily Covid cases in two months.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body on Covid-19 said the Omicron-driven fifth wave of the novel virus has picked a pace. National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also urged people to get vaccinated and follow SOPs to curb the virus spread.

Officials also discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy, and disease prevalence across the country after the highest cases were reported since October.

NCOC Chief and other officials also expressed concerns at the fast spread of disease in the country’s largest metropolis where the positivity ratio reached 6 percent.

Meanwhile, officials agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime and urged people to keep social distancing to avoid the spread of the fifth wave.

Furthermore, district-wise vaccination targets were also reviewed and the participants were informed that all-out efforts are being made by engaging provinces to achieve the set vaccination targets.

The meeting led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar was also attended by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, and Prime Minister’s aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.