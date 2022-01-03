Ushna Shah claps back at trolls criticising her English accent
Ushna Shah claps back at trolls criticising her English accent
Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to social media trolling but the candidness of talent powerhouse Ushna Shah comes as a breath of fresh air.

The Bashar Momin star recently took to her Twitter handle and addressed all the trolls who mock her English accent and deem it fake.

"Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan.."

"I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI.", the 31-year-old tweeted.

Earlier, Ushna Shah, Farhan Agha, and Ayesha Omar were chosen in the first round of auditions that were held in Lahore and Karachi.

Over 6,000 professional and budding actors had applied for the tryouts, but only 62 were short-listed for the Islamic warrior series, to be screened in Pakistan and Turkey simultaneously.

On the work front, her portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans. 

