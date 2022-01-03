Ushna Shah claps back at trolls criticising her English accent

Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to social media trolling but the candidness of talent powerhouse Ushna Shah comes as a breath of fresh air.

The Bashar Momin star recently took to her Twitter handle and addressed all the trolls who mock her English accent and deem it fake.

"Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan.."

Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my ???????? accent while in Pakistan.. I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 1, 2022

"I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI.", the 31-year-old tweeted.

