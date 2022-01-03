Minal Khan gets candid about her views on negative comments and endless trolling

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin recently made an appearance in Ahsan Khan’s talk show Time out with Ahsan Khan and needless to say, the couple made many revelations.

Among the plethora of topics, the couple also touched on the endless trolling that they are no strangers to since they never shy away from dropping PDA filled clicks which are either adored by fans or labelled 'vulgar'.

Responding to the host Ahsan Khan's query about the negative comments they receive and how they deal with criticism, the Jalan star replied, "I like to share my life on social media and I don't care what people say".

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens had a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal's dressing.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.