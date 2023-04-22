Wahaj Ali goes into details about his choice to portray victim on-screen

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, whose success is roaring even in the neighbouring country by having his blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin trend number 1, recently discussed his choice of work and characters in tandem with the plethora of cliche scripts and type-cast actors.

Ali, who gained recognition for his impeccable acting skills in Fitoor, and Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Ishq Jalebi, and many more revealed why he feels comfortable essaying characters that are generally mistreated, victimized, and vulnerable in some way.

In conversation with a local news channel, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor revealed that the reason his characters are mostly seen as "mazloom" (helpless) is that "there are great budgets for such stories.

The Mah-e-Tamaam actor added, "The stories I like that are pitched to me are like these only. So, I pick the one that’s the best out of them and it’s usually the ones I connect with the most. I’m an extremely powerless person at home so I like such stories. I connect with them well."

Previously in an interview, the 34-year-old actor discussed his characters Riz in Ghisi Piti Muhabbat and Ahad in Bikhray Moti.

"When you play such a character, you enjoy it more. The message Riz delivered was very clear – never rush into love nor make decisions in haste. Riz was a husan parast insaan (one who fancies materialistic beauty standards) – hence he loved Noor because she was beautiful. Riz taught us that if a certain relationship is becoming toxic for someone, one must move out of it," Ali detailed about his role in the drama serial.

On the acting front, Ali is currently seen in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, and Tere Bin.