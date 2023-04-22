Wahaj Ali goes into details about his choice to portray victim on-screen

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, whose success is roaring even in the neighbouring country by having his blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin trend number 1, recently discussed his choice of work and characters in tandem with the plethora of cliche scripts and type-cast actors.
Ali, who gained recognition for his impeccable acting skills in Fitoor, and Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Ishq Jalebi, and many more revealed why he feels comfortable essaying characters that are generally mistreated, victimized, and vulnerable in some way.
In conversation with a local news channel, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor revealed that the reason his characters are mostly seen as "mazloom" (helpless) is that "there are great budgets for such stories.
The Mah-e-Tamaam actor added, "The stories I like that are pitched to me are like these only. So, I pick the one that’s the best out of them and it’s usually the ones I connect with the most. I’m an extremely powerless person at home so I like such stories. I connect with them well."
Previously in an interview, the 34-year-old actor discussed his characters Riz in Ghisi Piti Muhabbat and Ahad in Bikhray Moti.
"When you play such a character, you enjoy it more. The message Riz delivered was very clear – never rush into love nor make decisions in haste. Riz was a husan parast insaan (one who fancies materialistic beauty standards) – hence he loved Noor because she was beautiful. Riz taught us that if a certain relationship is becoming toxic for someone, one must move out of it," Ali detailed about his role in the drama serial.
On the acting front, Ali is currently seen in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, and Tere Bin.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|95.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,685
