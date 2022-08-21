Nimra and Asad trolled over parenthood statement
Share
The young Pakistani couple who tied the knot at an early age has now been blessed with a baby boy, adding much to the joy of the new parents and their well-wishers.
The news, shared through the couple's YouTube channel, received many congratulatory messages and wishes, but a statement made by the young father did not sit right with netizens.
After their incredible viral wedding in 2020, the couple who got married at the age of 18 waited for some time to conceive a child. Now that they have been blessed, Asad's take on early parenthood has been nothing shy of condescending and ignorant remarks. The young father of one stated that "it is a setback to become a father at such young age."
Netizens were quick to school Asad on early parenthood and the difficulties that come their way. For Nimra to become a mother at the age of 21 shouldn't be infantilized, suggested many.
Although it is quite hard for parents, regardless of age, to deal with an unprecedented lifestyle of parenting, it becomes easier as time passes. Netizens schooled the young couple and advised not to make ignorant remarks that may discourage and hurt the sentiments of many of their viewers.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Aug-2022/viral-young-couple-nimra-and-asad-blessed-with-first-child-video
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism charges by India02:10 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
- PAKvNED: Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first against ...01:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana spotted enjoying vacations in New ...11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022