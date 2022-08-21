Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor

Revered Pakistan singer Nayyara Noor has passed away after a long battle against cancer, according to her family and friends.

The singer was 72 at the time of her death, battling cancer for a long time. Pakistani celebrities mourned the loss of the legendary singer and paid their tributes.

Noor was initially given the title of "Bulbul-e-Pakistan" and the "Pride of Performance Award" by the President of Pakistan in 2006. She was also honoured with the "Nigar Award" in 1973.

Nayyara Noor’s rendition of Faiz’s poetry ‘Nayyara Sings Faiz’ is the most known and celebrated of her works, produced in 1976 as a birthday gift for Faiz. With a diverse discography, her work spanned ghazals to film songs to patriotic numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asimyar Tiwana (AYT) (@asimyar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javeria Saud Qasmi (@javeria_saud_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

The 72-year-old singer was born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India before her family moved to Karachi in the late 1950s. Noor is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.