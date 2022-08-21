Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor

Noor Fatima
04:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor
Source: File Photo
Share

Revered Pakistan singer Nayyara Noor has passed away after a long battle against cancer, according to her family and friends.

The singer was 72 at the time of her death, battling cancer for a long time. Pakistani celebrities mourned the loss of the legendary singer and paid their tributes. 

Noor was initially given the title of "Bulbul-e-Pakistan" and the "Pride of Performance Award" by the President of Pakistan in 2006. She was also honoured with the "Nigar Award" in 1973.

Nayyara Noor’s rendition of Faiz’s poetry ‘Nayyara Sings Faiz’ is the most known and celebrated of her works, produced in 1976 as a birthday gift for Faiz. With a diverse discography, her work spanned ghazals to film songs to patriotic numbers.

The 72-year-old singer was born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India before her family moved to Karachi in the late 1950s. Noor is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.

Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away in ... 02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022

Pakistani singer and actor Nayyara Noor passed away early on Sunday morning, according to family sources. Her funeral ...

More From This Category
Nimra and Asad trolled over parenthood statement
04:00 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Nabeel Qureshi sues Daraz for selling pirated ...
03:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in ...
02:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana spotted enjoying ...
11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away in ...
02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Internet remains divided over Dr Mehrub Moiz ...
08:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor
04:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr