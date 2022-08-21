PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death
Web Desk
05:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his condolences on the sad demise of veteran singer Nayyara Noor.

The South Asian nation woke up on Sunday to the news of Nayyara Noor's death. The renowned singer passed away after a brief illness in the port city of Karachi at the age of 71.

Following Nayyara’s death, several Pakistani politicians took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over the singer's demise, said her death was an irreparable damage to the music world. In a tweet, the premier said Nayyara had special recognition due to the melody and passion in her voice.

"Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled," PM Shehbaz said while praying for her.

PM’s aide and senior PML-N leader Amir Muqam also expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the singer. In his statement, the adviser to the prime minister remembered the evergreen song "Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna" by Nayyara Noor.

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said she was shocked and saddened to know that Nayyara is no more. Mazari called Nayyara's music "an integral part of our lives".

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan condoled Nayyara’s death, saying she gave voice to some of the best national songs and paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for the deceased and hailed one of her best performances singing Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry. Khan said there can't be another Nayyara Noor and Pakistan lost a legendary star.

Born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India, on 3 November 1950, Noor was one of the most popular playback and ghazal singers in the Indian subcontinent.

She had settled in Karachi after her family moved to Pakistan in early '50s.

She also acted in films such as Gharana and Tansen.

Nayyara Noor, the melody queen of Pakistan, was one of the top playback singers in the country. Noor did not receive any formal training in music, but she proved her God-gifted singing talent all over the subcontinent.

In her long career as a singer, Nayyara Noor received a lot of praise and was given the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan (Nightingale of Pakistan).

In 2006, she was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award, and in 2012 she bade farewell to her professional singing career by saying that it is honourable to step back in time.

Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away in ... 02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022

Pakistani singer and actor Nayyara Noor passed away early on Sunday morning, according to family sources. Her funeral ...

More From This Category
Royal Nawaab owner Mohammed Waqaas gets major ...
05:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
At least nine soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army ...
04:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of ...
04:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Hina Durrani celebrates birthday with elegance
06:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Nimra and Asad trolled over parenthood statement
04:00 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Nabeel Qureshi sues Daraz for selling pirated ...
03:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death
05:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr