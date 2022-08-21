PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his condolences on the sad demise of veteran singer Nayyara Noor.

The South Asian nation woke up on Sunday to the news of Nayyara Noor's death. The renowned singer passed away after a brief illness in the port city of Karachi at the age of 71.

Following Nayyara’s death, several Pakistani politicians took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over the singer's demise, said her death was an irreparable damage to the music world. In a tweet, the premier said Nayyara had special recognition due to the melody and passion in her voice.

نامور گلوکارہ نیرہ نور کا انتقال موسیقی کی دنیا کے لیے ایک نا قابل تلافی نقصان ہے۔ وہ اپنی آواز میں ترنم اور سوز کی وجہ سے خاص پہچان رکھتی تھیں۔ غزل ہو یا گیت جو بھی انہوں نے گایا کمال گایا۔ان کی وفات سے پیدا ہونے والا خلا کبھی پُر نہیں ہوگا۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جنت میں جگہ دے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022

"Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled," PM Shehbaz said while praying for her.

PM’s aide and senior PML-N leader Amir Muqam also expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the singer. In his statement, the adviser to the prime minister remembered the evergreen song "Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna" by Nayyara Noor.

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said she was shocked and saddened to know that Nayyara is no more. Mazari called Nayyara's music "an integral part of our lives".

Shocked & saddened to hear of her passing. Her voice was unique - crystal clear with a pathos that was unmatched. Her music has always been such an integral part of our lives for so many of us. https://t.co/SGhahpiiVR — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2022

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan condoled Nayyara’s death, saying she gave voice to some of the best national songs and paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

نیّرہ نور صاحبہ خالق حقیقی سے جا ملیں۔ جس طرح پاکستان🇵🇰کیلئے انہوں نے ملی نغمے گائے اور شہداء کو خراج تحسین ان کی آواز نے دیا ہمیشہ وہ یاد رہیں گیں۔

اس ویڈیو میں محسن پاکستان ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان بھی موجود ہیں اللّٰہ دونوں کی کامل مغفرت فرمائے۔آمین



کیسے کیسے ہیرے ہم سے جدا ہوے۔ pic.twitter.com/jzc8TUjai7 — Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) August 21, 2022

Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for the deceased and hailed one of her best performances singing Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry. Khan said there can't be another Nayyara Noor and Pakistan lost a legendary star.

May ALLAH rest #NayyaraNoor sehba's soul in peace.

Thr can't be another Nayyara Noor.Pak lost a Legendary star. Recalling "Nayyara sings Faiz album" whr she did a great justice to Faiz sab's poetry.Her commitment to her work is such an inspiration for manyhttps://t.co/JWf1P5KNzz — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 20, 2022

Born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India, on 3 November 1950, Noor was one of the most popular playback and ghazal singers in the Indian subcontinent.

She had settled in Karachi after her family moved to Pakistan in early '50s.

She also acted in films such as Gharana and Tansen.

Nayyara Noor, the melody queen of Pakistan, was one of the top playback singers in the country. Noor did not receive any formal training in music, but she proved her God-gifted singing talent all over the subcontinent.

In her long career as a singer, Nayyara Noor received a lot of praise and was given the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan (Nightingale of Pakistan).

In 2006, she was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award, and in 2012 she bade farewell to her professional singing career by saying that it is honourable to step back in time.