Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together at son’s victory amid all the separation rumours

In a surprising twist of events, former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza attended their son Izhaan's "first-ever" participation in a sports competition and victory together.

Izhaan Mirza Malik participated in a swimming competition organised by a private academy in the UAE. The couple attended their son's swimming competition and celebrated his win by sharing pictures on their social media handles.

Expressing his contentment, the Pakistani cricketer, while celebrating his boy's first victory, wrote on Instagram, “Baba is super proud of ya... First competition & a win.”

Meanwhile Izhaan's darling mother also shared glimpses of her son's win on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing snapshots from his win, Izhaan's Instagram handle captioned “My first ever competition - first ever”

Malik and Mirza's appearance at their son's first victory surprised the internet as the couple has been caught up in separation rumors. The couple made subtle hints on social media apps which further intensified the speculations. Previously, Malik made a change in his Instagram bio.

The cricketer, who had written "Sania Mirza's husband" in his bio, removed Mirza's name. His Instagram bio now reads, "Being a father is the greatest blessing in this world."

The two members of the sports fraternity tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

However, after almost 12 years of marriage, their fans speculated Sania and Malik's relationship had gone sour in November 2022.

Despite the fans noticing some distance between the two, the cricketer brushed off separation rumours multiple times. Malik cited his professional commitments and business ventures, which include a franchise in India as the reason behind their physical distance.