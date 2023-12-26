Search

Lifestyle

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together at son’s victory amid all the separation rumours

Noor Fatima
01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2023
Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza
Source: Instagram

In a surprising twist of events, former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza attended their son Izhaan's "first-ever" participation in a sports competition and victory together.

Izhaan Mirza Malik participated in a swimming competition organised by a private academy in the UAE. The couple attended their son's swimming competition and celebrated his win by sharing pictures on their social media handles. 

Expressing his contentment, the Pakistani cricketer, while celebrating his boy's first victory, wrote on Instagram, “Baba is super proud of ya... First competition & a win.”

Meanwhile Izhaan's darling mother also shared glimpses of her son's win on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing snapshots from his win, Izhaan's Instagram handle captioned “My first ever competition - first ever”

Malik and Mirza's appearance at their son's first victory surprised the internet as the couple has been caught up in separation rumors. The couple made subtle hints on social media apps which further intensified the speculations. Previously, Malik made a change in his Instagram bio.

The cricketer, who had written "Sania Mirza's husband" in his bio, removed Mirza's name. His Instagram bio now reads, "Being a father is the greatest blessing in this world."

The two members of the sports fraternity tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

However, after almost 12 years of marriage, their fans speculated Sania and Malik's relationship had gone sour in November 2022.

Despite the fans noticing some distance between the two, the cricketer brushed off separation rumours multiple times. Malik cited his professional commitments and business ventures, which include a franchise in India as the reason behind their physical distance.

Shoaib Malik drops a 'hint' about divorce from Sania Mirza

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:58 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Bollywood meets Lollywood: Mumtaz, Resham dance together at Ahsan ...

09:59 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, ...

03:59 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

IN PICS: Kiran Ashfaque, Aliza Sultan grab lunch together

10:01 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Mohib Mirza's 'Razia' bags 8 awards at Drama Icon Awards 2023

10:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Minsa Malik raises many an eyebrows with tattoo on her back

02:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Reema Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jamil to condole his son’s death

Advertisement

Latest

01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together at son’s victory amid all the separation rumours

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2023/open-market-pakistani-rupee-exchange-rate-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-and-riyal

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: