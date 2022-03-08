Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
Web Desk
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
Source: @hareem.shah_official_account (Instagram)
Share

Popular Tiktoker Hareem Shah is no stranger to controversy and she continues to create a ruckus online with her escapades and questionable actions.

This time around, Shah took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is unwell and is currently staying in Turkey. However, her video comes after the Sindh High Court has ordered her to return to Pakistan and appear before FIA by April 18.

While it is unclear if this is Hareem's attempt to escape investigation or she is really unwell, Shah's latest health update has started doing rounds on the internet,

"Insaneat insan or janver me ak emteaz ha agr insaneat ni to ham insan ni," captioned the TikTok star. (Humanities make us humans)

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.

Moreover, Shah has been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

The counsel representing Hareem submitted a medical report written in Turkish that showed that defendant of the case was unwell.

TikTok star Hareem Shah and Fiza Ali's new funny ... 05:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her adventures and the social media sensation ...

More From This Category
Hiba Bukhari spills the beans about romantic ...
03:15 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest video goes ...
01:30 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze ...
08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pictures from wedding ceremony of PCB Chairman ...
11:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat raises temperature on internet with ...
11:09 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate ...
09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan
06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr