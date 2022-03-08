Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to Pakistan

Popular Tiktoker Hareem Shah is no stranger to controversy and she continues to create a ruckus online with her escapades and questionable actions.

This time around, Shah took to her Instagram handle and shared that she is unwell and is currently staying in Turkey. However, her video comes after the Sindh High Court has ordered her to return to Pakistan and appear before FIA by April 18.

While it is unclear if this is Hareem's attempt to escape investigation or she is really unwell, Shah's latest health update has started doing rounds on the internet,

"Insaneat insan or janver me ak emteaz ha agr insaneat ni to ham insan ni," captioned the TikTok star. (Humanities make us humans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.

Moreover, Shah has been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.

The counsel representing Hareem submitted a medical report written in Turkish that showed that defendant of the case was unwell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)