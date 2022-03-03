TikTok star Hareem Shah and Fiza Ali's new funny video goes viral

TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her adventures and the social media sensation has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

This time around, Shah was spotted having fun with Pakistan's popular actress Fiza Ali and needless to say, the fans are loving the recent exchange.

Leaving the netizens gushing, the gorgeous ladies were spotted together in an endearing interaction. The 30-year-old took to Instagram and shared the video that garnered love and praise from admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.