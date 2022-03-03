Mahira Khan’s 'Baarwan Khiladi' to be released on March 5

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan glided gracefully into the shoes of the producer with her sports web series 'Baarwan Khiladi' and recently, a press conference was held for the upcoming show.

A plethora of celebrities was spotted which included Mahira Khan, Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Kinza Hashmi in attendance.

The web series, produced by Mahira alongside producer Nina Kashif and director Adnan Sarwar of Motorcycle Girl fame, will be released on Tapmad TV, a local OTT platform.

During the press conference, the Humsafar star revealed her journey as a producer and got candid about her recent endeavour,

"It is very different to sit here as a producer and not an actor. When you are an actor, you can put a lot of things on the shoulder of the producer and be like 'what could have we done done, production was like this, this happened like that'."

Starring Danyal Zafar, Kinza Hashmi and Shahveer Jafri in pivotal roles, the web series also showcases Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi and Saba Faisal.

Moreover, the upcoming show Barwaan Khiladi is expected to release on 'Tapmad TV' on March 5.

Earlier, Khan shared the teaser of her show which gives the audience an insight into the obvious animosity between the two leads swinging bats escalating into fist exchange within seconds.