Aima Baig's soulful cover steals hearts

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.

The 27-year-old star has amassed a huge fandom along with numerous accolades for her diverse discography and unique voice. With many hit singles of her own, Baig has lent her vocals for many OSTs and as a playback singer in films.

Recently, she shared a cover of the songs Tere Hawale x Akhiyaan Milawanga x Apna Bana Le. Taking to Instagram she captioned "Been obsessed w these tracks for a while now so took the mic, hit the booth and recorded a little something as a treat ????"

Her soulful vocals infuse new life into these timeless melodies, creating a mesmerizing blend of emotions that will tug at your heartstrings. With each note, Baig weaves a captivating tapestry of sound, drawing you into a world where passion and music collide.

Take a look at the full version of the cover:

Fans flocked to the comment section and showered the Loota Rey crooner with compliments.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.