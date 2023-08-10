Search

Lifestyle

Aima Baig's soulful cover steals hearts

Maheen Khawaja 10:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Aima Baig's soulful cover steals hearts
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style. 

The 27-year-old star has amassed a huge fandom along with numerous accolades for her diverse discography and unique voice. With many hit singles of her own, Baig has lent her vocals for many OSTs and as a playback singer in films.

Recently, she shared a cover of the songs Tere Hawale x Akhiyaan Milawanga x Apna Bana Le. Taking to Instagram she captioned "Been obsessed w these tracks for a while now so took the mic, hit the booth and recorded a little something as a treat ????"

Her soulful vocals infuse new life into these timeless melodies, creating a mesmerizing blend of emotions that will tug at your heartstrings. With each note, Baig weaves a captivating tapestry of sound, drawing you into a world where passion and music collide. 

Take a look at the full version of the cover:

Fans flocked to the comment section and showered the Loota Rey crooner with compliments.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few. 

Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot

06:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's hilarious new video steals netizens' attention

03:43 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Aima Baig shares an insight into her life as an artist

10:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

'Proud Civilian of Punjab': Aima Baig receives honorary award

09:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Aima Baig's "Euphoric vibes" steal netizens' attention

09:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Syeda Tuba Anwar's breathtaking avatar steals the spotlight

08:09 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:42 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: