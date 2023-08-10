Barbie is now banned in Kuwait and Lebanon

Lebanon's Minister of Culture has taken steps to ban the film "Barbie" from cinemas, citing concerns about its perceived promotion of homosexuality and conflict with religious values.

The decision has the support of the powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah, led by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who has spoken against the LGBT community. The film has also been banned in Kuwait for similar reasons.

Lebanon has historically been considered a relatively safe space for the LGBT community in the conservative Middle East and even held a gay pride week in 2017. However, recent developments, including bans on events "promoting sexual perversion" and calls to take action against materials promoting homosexuality, have sparked tensions.

In a recent address, Nasrallah urged Lebanese authorities to take strict measures against content he perceived as promoting homosexuality, advocating for their prohibition. He asserted that he views homosexuality as an imminent threat to Lebanon's societal fabric, emphasizing the need for forceful intervention. Notably, he endorsed severe consequences, even capital punishment, for engaging in same-sex relationships, regardless of marital status.

On another note, Lebanon's cabinet, after a meeting with prominent Christian figure Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, encouraged the populace to uphold traditional family values. While not explicitly addressing the LGBT community, this statement generated discussions about its potential implications.

Ayman Mhanna, the executive director of the non-profit Samir Kassir Foundation, voiced concerns about the recent actions, describing them as part of a broader pattern of prejudice. He highlighted the convergence of forces like Hezbollah, the far-right Christian faction, and influential religious leaders in an apparent coordinated campaign against the LGBT community. This alliance, Mhanna contends, represents a concerning wave of intolerance.

"Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular characters, has attained extraordinary success, surpassing $1 billion in global box office sales since its release on July 21. The film follows the escapades of Mattel Inc's iconic doll as she embarks on an adventure in the real world.