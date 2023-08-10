Search

LifestyleWorld

Barbie is now banned in Kuwait and Lebanon

Web Desk 10:22 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Barbie is now banned in Kuwait and Lebanon
Source: Instagram

Lebanon's Minister of Culture has taken steps to ban the film "Barbie" from cinemas, citing concerns about its perceived promotion of homosexuality and conflict with religious values.

The decision has the support of the powerful Shiite armed group Hezbollah, led by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who has spoken against the LGBT community. The film has also been banned in Kuwait for similar reasons.

Lebanon has historically been considered a relatively safe space for the LGBT community in the conservative Middle East and even held a gay pride week in 2017. However, recent developments, including bans on events "promoting sexual perversion" and calls to take action against materials promoting homosexuality, have sparked tensions.

In a recent address, Nasrallah urged Lebanese authorities to take strict measures against content he perceived as promoting homosexuality, advocating for their prohibition. He asserted that he views homosexuality as an imminent threat to Lebanon's societal fabric, emphasizing the need for forceful intervention. Notably, he endorsed severe consequences, even capital punishment, for engaging in same-sex relationships, regardless of marital status.

On another note, Lebanon's cabinet, after a meeting with prominent Christian figure Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, encouraged the populace to uphold traditional family values. While not explicitly addressing the LGBT community, this statement generated discussions about its potential implications.

Ayman Mhanna, the executive director of the non-profit Samir Kassir Foundation, voiced concerns about the recent actions, describing them as part of a broader pattern of prejudice. He highlighted the convergence of forces like Hezbollah, the far-right Christian faction, and influential religious leaders in an apparent coordinated campaign against the LGBT community. This alliance, Mhanna contends, represents a concerning wave of intolerance.

"Barbie," featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular characters, has attained extraordinary success, surpassing $1 billion in global box office sales since its release on July 21. The film follows the escapades of Mattel Inc's iconic doll as she embarks on an adventure in the real world.

Barbie joins billionaire club with over $1 billion ticket sales

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed team up for upcoming project

09:45 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Pakistan announces tax exemption for film production and cinemas

05:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Revamp Your Wardrobe and Refresh Your Living Spaces with Ideas Azadi Sale 2023!

03:18 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi host adorable birthday bash for celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza

06:39 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Inside Anzela Abbasi and Tashfeen Ansari's gothic-themed reception

05:40 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed hosts intimate dinner, serenading friends with music

06:17 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:42 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: