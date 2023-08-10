Pakistan approves first music policy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's federal cabinet has taken a historic stride by approving the nation's inaugural music policy.

In a landmark decision during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet ratified the music policy on Wednesday. Notably, the music sector had remained unchanged at legal, administrative, and policy levels since 1970.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb spearheaded the formulation of a comprehensive draft aimed at reinvigorating the music, film, and drama industries. This pioneering music policy is poised to effectively tackle challenges like piracy and copyright concerns that have plagued the music industry.

The newly introduced policy seeks to consolidate public performance, production, distribution, duration, mechanical, and communication rights within a robust legal framework. By doing so, it promises to address issues surrounding licensing and user conflicts, thus paving the way for a flourishing music industry.

Additionally, this policy promises to safeguard the fundamental legal rights of music professionals and curtail monopolistic practices, presenting a comprehensive solution to the concerns raised by various stakeholders in the music domain, including those related to copyright matters.