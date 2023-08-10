Pakistan approves first music policy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's federal cabinet has taken a historic stride by approving the nation's inaugural music policy.
In a landmark decision during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet ratified the music policy on Wednesday. Notably, the music sector had remained unchanged at legal, administrative, and policy levels since 1970.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb spearheaded the formulation of a comprehensive draft aimed at reinvigorating the music, film, and drama industries. This pioneering music policy is poised to effectively tackle challenges like piracy and copyright concerns that have plagued the music industry.
The newly introduced policy seeks to consolidate public performance, production, distribution, duration, mechanical, and communication rights within a robust legal framework. By doing so, it promises to address issues surrounding licensing and user conflicts, thus paving the way for a flourishing music industry.
Additionally, this policy promises to safeguard the fundamental legal rights of music professionals and curtail monopolistic practices, presenting a comprehensive solution to the concerns raised by various stakeholders in the music domain, including those related to copyright matters.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
